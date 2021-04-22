ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 2283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

