Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CROJF stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.