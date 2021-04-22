Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CROJF stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
