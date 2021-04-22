Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,161.67.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,126 shares of company stock worth $3,740,223. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,214.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,051.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

