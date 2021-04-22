Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE:VAC opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after buying an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

