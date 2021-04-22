Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 106 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,691 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,794 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

