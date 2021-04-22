Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $138.64 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $141.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

