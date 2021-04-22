Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $184.93 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $146.63 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

