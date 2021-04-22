Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $133,291.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $336,864.79 and approximately $133,291.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.82 or 0.04605636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

