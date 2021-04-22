Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $383.10 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $380.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

