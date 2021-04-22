Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post sales of $332.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.20 million and the highest is $337.70 million. Materion reported sales of $277.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $339.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 64,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

