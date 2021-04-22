Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.23

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

