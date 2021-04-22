Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 939 ($12.27). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £214.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 707.47. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

