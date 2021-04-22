Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Down 5.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. 5,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 266,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

