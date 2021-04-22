MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Down to $38.30

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $36.67. MaxLinear shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $346,420.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,249.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

