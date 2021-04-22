McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

