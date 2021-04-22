MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 6,591 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,718,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.