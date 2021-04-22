MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 140.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,568 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

