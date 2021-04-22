Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 20,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,169. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $189.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

