Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.76

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 12249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

