Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Apr 22nd, 2021

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.30. Medicure shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 23,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Medicure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

