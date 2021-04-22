megaBONK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,242.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $36,242.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.