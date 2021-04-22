Mercer International (MERC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.