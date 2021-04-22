Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Down to $16.56

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $16.21. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 102 shares.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

