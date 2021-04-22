Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.67 ($10.20).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

