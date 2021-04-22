Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$70.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRU. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.78.

Shares of MRU traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$57.62. 253,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

