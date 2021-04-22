Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $480.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Earnings History for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit