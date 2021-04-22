Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $480.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $447,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

