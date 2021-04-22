Mettalex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.60 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $10.47 or 0.00019181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00274300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.50 or 0.01041749 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.00697270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.50 or 0.99594475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.