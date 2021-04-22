Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of MFGP opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

