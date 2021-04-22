Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

