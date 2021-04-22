Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 4.4%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.54. Approximately 285,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,564,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

