Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of MSEX opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,382 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

