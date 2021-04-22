Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

