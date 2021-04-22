Mist (MIST) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 24 Hours

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Mist has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mist has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.