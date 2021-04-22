Mithril (MITH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.80 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $83.00 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00425565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

