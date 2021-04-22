Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $466.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $424.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.97 and a 200-day moving average of $382.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $257.14 and a 1 year high of $450.95.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

