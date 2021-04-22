Modern Investment Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $336,285.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $336,285.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00033781 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001377 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,286,578 coins and its circulating supply is 3,786,578 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

