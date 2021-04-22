Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Cut by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,638,641.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock worth $831,464,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

MRNA opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

