Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $793,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.
  • On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

MRNA stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.10. 15,896,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

