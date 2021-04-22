Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,698 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Shares of MRNA opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of -104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,483,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,638,641.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total value of $256,372,964.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,704,212 shares of company stock valued at $831,464,033 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

