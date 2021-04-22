Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Down 7.3%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.68. 9,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,033,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock worth $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

