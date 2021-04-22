Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.65. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 12,238 shares trading hands.

MWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $722.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Group news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,900.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 288,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

