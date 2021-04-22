Mohawk Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,443 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,295 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $2,201,704.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

