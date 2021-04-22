Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 41.3% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $325.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.07 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

