Morgan Stanley Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $31.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

ELF opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,433 shares of company stock worth $12,965,718 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

