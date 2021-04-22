Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 182.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Denny’s worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DENN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

