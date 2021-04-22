Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.47% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $97.59 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16.

