Morgan Stanley Downgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

