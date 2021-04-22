Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 54,571.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

OMFL opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

