Morgan Stanley Has $10.83 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. CL King boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.