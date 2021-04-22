Morgan Stanley Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 738,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Nikola worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NKLA stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.